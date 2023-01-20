Northwestern postpones another game because of COVID-19

Watch Now
The Wildcats were slated to host Wisconsin on Saturday, but they announced Thursday night that the game would not be played as scheduled.
Paul Sancya/AP
Northwestern center Matthew Nicholson (34) dunks against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 8:53 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 21:53:09-05

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern has postponed a second straight men's basketball game because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The Wildcats were slated to host Wisconsin on Saturday, but they announced Thursday night that the game would not be played as scheduled.

Northwestern (12-5, 3-3) said it would work with Wisconsin and the Big Ten Conference to find a new date.

The Wildcats were supposed to play Iowa on Wednesday, but that game also was postponed. It has been rescheduled for Jan. 31 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

All distributed tickets for the Northwestern-Iowa and Wisconsin-Northwestern games will be valid for the new dates.

Northwestern's next scheduled game is Tuesday night at Nebraska.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

