‘No way that thing hit me’: Sophie Cunningham struck by sex toy during WNBA game

For the third time in a week, a WNBA game was disrupted after a sex toy came flying out of the stands and onto the court, with the latest on Tuesday night appearing to strike Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham during a matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Cunningham was seemingly hit in the foot by a neon green sex toy as she stood near the free-throw line, prompting Sparks guard Kelsey Plum to quickly kick the object off the court.

Cunningham had previously posted on X about the bizarre trend, telling fans to stop because someone could get hurt.

After Tuesday night's game, Cunningham joked that her previous post "did NOT age well."

She also referenced the incident in an Instagram Stories post, saying, "No way that thing hit me. I knew I shouldn't have tweeted that."

Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell was asked about the incident during the post-game press conference.

"We don't know who those people are," she said. "... We can't control everybody actions. To the person or people who think, you know, it's cool, hats off to you. And, you know, to the higher power, I hope they keep praying for you."

"To those fans who disrespect us, I like to think that you guys, you know, hope to apologize sooner rather than later," Mitchell added.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Another sex toy gets thrown onto the court during a WNBA game

Last week, a fan was arrested after launching a sex toy onto the court during a contest between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries. A second incident occurred just days later during a Valkyries matchup against the Chicago Sky.

The WNBA said in a statement that anyone caught throwing objects onto the court would be ejected, face a one-year ban, and could face charges from authorities.

“The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league," the WNBA stated. "Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans."