No. 14 Marquette depth on display in 75-57 win over Seton Hall

MILWAUKEE — After a rough stretch of injuries for No. 14 Marquette (15-5, 6-3 BIG EAST), the Golden Eagles were dealt another blow Friday.

Kam Jones, who averages 14.4 points per game, sprained his ankle during the team's Friday practice. According to Shaka Smart, Jones went up to shoot a three and landed on a teammates foot.

The junior guard started Saturday's game against Seton Hall (13-8, 6-4 BIG EAST) but was limited to just under fives minutes of action.

"It's crazy enough he wanted to try to go," Smart said following Marquette's 75-57 win over Seton Hall. "We'll work around the clock to get that ankle back to where it needs to be, and hopefully he can get back out there for us real soon."

Jones drained a corner three-pointer with 18:08 remaining in the first half, but visibly limped down the court after scoring Marquette's first points of the game.

However, despite the absence of Jones, Marquette's depth was on display in Saturday's 18-point victory over the Pirates.

“I think it mainly shows how much we can all impact the game without scoring and without even being on the court," junior guard Stevie Mitchell said. "Kam’s energy was great, Chase [Ross'] energy was great, Sean [Jones'] energy has been great. I think we really feed off of that, and we don’t ignore the significance in that.”

The Golden Eagles trailed by as much as six points late in the first half, but Ben Gold rattled off a pair of three pointers to help shift the momentum in Marquette's favor to take a 30-29 lead into the half.

"I think Ben Gold deserves a ton of credit the last couple games, taking on an expanded role," Smart said.

Marquette closed out the final 20 minutes of regulation shooting 61.3-percent from the field, while Seton Hall struggled from the three-point line going 0-for-3.

Oso Ighodaro led all scorers with 21 points while David Joplin added 20. Stevie Mitchell recorded 13 points and five steals.

"Stevie Mitchell is another guy that we just need more from him with those guys being out, and he’s delivered," Smart added.

Saturday's game against Seton Hall was a star studded event featuring Packers quarterback Jordan Love and two former Marquette stars: Wesley Matthews and Jerel McNeal.

Following his introductory press conference, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers also addressed the crowd during the first media timeout.

“You know, there’s not a lot of alums of a program that are a NBA Championship level coach, and now, it’s amazing that the universe has created this dynamic where he’s the head coach of the Bucks in the same city that we’re in and the same arena," Smart said about Doc Rivers.

Seton Hall was led in scoring by Jaden Bediako who finished with 18 points.

Up next: Marquette travels to Villanova on Tuesday for a game at 6 p.m. CT.

