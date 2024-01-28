Doc Rivers honored during the first timeout of the Marquette game.

MILWAUKEE — Doc Rivers was honored during the first timeout of the Marquette game. He’s not shying away from championship expectations with the Bucks and is happy to be back in Milwaukee.

“It’s hard for me to emotionally describe it,” Doc Rivers says. “It’s one of the places I always had circled to play here. I was pissed Don Nelson drafted Randy Breuer but it was the right choice. But I’m not here if I didn’t go to Marquette. They didn’t let me skate. It changed me as a person. So it’s a dream.”

No rest for Doc. He will observe tonight’s game against the Pelicans. His first game coaching will be Monday in Denver against the Nuggets.

