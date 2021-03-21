Menu

No. 1 seed Baylor beats Wisconsin 76-63 to reach Sweet 16

Michael Conroy/AP
Baylor's Davion Mitchell (45) reacts as Jared Butler (12) gets a dunk against Wisconsin in the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Davion Mitchell, Jared Butler
Posted at 6:47 PM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 19:47:15-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Davion Mitchell scored 16 points and spearheaded a dominant defensive first half, helping top-seeded Baylor to a 76-63 win over Wisconsin in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The 2021 bracket has been filled with surprises, the latest by lovable Loyola Chicago over Illinois. Not long after the Illini became the first No. 1 seed to bow out, the Bears looked every bit a Final Four favorite in the first half, smothering Wisconsin with the type of defensive pressure they played before a late-season COVID-19 pause.

