Fresh batch of NFL Draft activities announced as part of the Touchdown Downtown series

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The 2025 NFL Draft is a little more than four months away and a new batch of Touchdown Downtown activities have been announced.



Living Packers Heritage Trail, Draft Day 5K announced as part of Touchdown Downtown event series.



Living Packers Heritage Trail will take place on April 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature live actors at several locations of the Heritage Trail tour.



Draft Day 5K will take place on April 26 at 9 a.m. with its course along the Fox River Trail.



The Heritage Trail is a free event, participants must register for the 5K walk/run



Click herefor more events details.

On Wednesday, a Living Packers Heritage Trail and a Draft Day 5k were announced as part of the Touchdown Downtown event series.

The Living Packers Heritage Trail gives the already popular city attraction new life as live actors will help share the unique history of the Green Bay Packers.

​"What we're hoping is that people can start their day downtown, learn about all the stories of the people that really made the Packers happen," Jenny VandenLangenberg, Director of First Impressions with Downtown Green Bay Inc., said. "They can just be part of all the fun that will be happening here over the weekend."

The event will be free to the public and will be organized with the help of the Brown County Historical Society and Evergreen Theater.

The event will run on Thursday April 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The 5K walk/run will take place on Saturday April 26 at 9 a.m. and will feature a football-themed course on the Fox River Trail.

"Highlighting our small businesses, highlighting the nature aspect of our downtown with the river running right through it, and really the multitude of amenities and also the warmth and the hospitality that we have here as northeast Wisconsin Residents," Mary Rhode, vice president of marketing and communications for OnBroadway Inc., said. "Those are the things we want people to remember and take part in while they're here visiting us for the NFL Draft."

A Booyah Battle, Kringle Combine and a Saturday Farmers Market are other events part of the Touchdown Downtown event series.

Organizers say more downtown activities will be announced soon. Click here for more information on Touchdown Downtown.