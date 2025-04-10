TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — The NFL Draft stage is rising in Green Bay’s backyard—literally.



The NFL Draft stage is going up in a residential backyard near Lambeau

Packers leaders say it’ll feel like a college tailgate weekend

Green Bay is getting help from previous NFL Draft host cities

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web)

Watch: NFL Draft stage takes shape in Titletown:

NFL Draft stage takes shape in Titletown

I was at the site of the main draft stage Wednesday afternoon—or what will be the main draft stage—as construction is going on as we speak.

I’m actually in the backyard of someone’s house. And tell me a better view—because right behind me is the main NFL Draft stage. And workers are hustling hard to get it ready in time for the draft, coming to Green Bay.

Earlier Wednesday, I took a tour of the draft construction site and got to see some of the things they’re working on besides the stage. Fencing, VIP areas, musical stages, and more.

“Think of it as, like, a good college game and where you go and find your tailgate,” Gabrielle Dow, Packers Vice President of Marketing and Fan Engagement, told me.

She’s been to NFL stadiums across the country—and previous NFL Drafts too. But she says this will be unlike almost anything NFL fans have seen before.

“So go park in the neighborhoods and go wander through neighborhoods and pay your $40 for a beer and a brat and a bathroom,” Dow said. “And meet the homeowners of that wonderful house. And experience what happens here every game weekend.”

Construction is still in the first phases, so there’s plenty to look forward to.

But Green Bay isn’t in it alone.

“Huge shoutout to the folks at Visit Detroit, Visit Kansas City, the folks in Cleveland,” said Nick Meisner, Discover Green Bay’s Vice President of Digital Marketing and Communications.

Meisner says working with other cities on coordinating lodging—like hotels, Airbnbs, and VRBOs—has helped people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to make it out to the draft.

“There’s this group of little cities that have hosted the draft,” Meisner said. “And I feel like there’s this cheat sheet almost—nothing physical—but just kind of these things, these tips and ideas!”

So whether you’re looking for last-second lodging or things to do during the draft, you still have some time.

Especially if you’re on the fence.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip