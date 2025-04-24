MILWAUKEE — An exciting opportunity is ahead for the girls flag football team at Washington High School of Information Technology in the heart of Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood.

They will be on the big stage at the NFL Draft on Saturday. The team was invited, along with several other girls flag football teams from around Wisconsin, to be recognized on the stage at the Draft Theater.

Senior D'Niyah Gaines had never played flag football before. She was already a multi-sport athlete, so she thought she would give it a try when the team launched in the fall of 2024. She said she was "nervous" and didn’t know anything about it, really, beyond what she saw on social media.

"I have seen this on TikTok, never actually played myself, but you know, I'll wing it," said Gaines, who said she had fun.

Teammate Rionne Turner also had fun. She had always wanted to try the sport and was excited when it started up at Washington.

"It was a new sport. Everybody was fresh. Nobody knew how to play," said Gaines. "So we all just out there running, pulling flags."

The Washington High School team started in the fall of 2024, thanks in part to a $5,000 grant from the Green Bay Packers. The Packers awarded 20 schools around the state the same $5,000 to start or support girls flag football programs.

NFL Draft opportunity for girls flag football team from MPS High School

Coach Cheri Hegwood had never coached before but stepped up when asked. She said the experience was eye-opening.

"It was really good to see the girls gaining confidence in the sport, respect the coaches, respect each other. So it was a really fun experience," Hegwood said.

That experience will take them to the Draft stage, something Gaines said she’s really excited for.

"I've been to the Green Bay field once or twice. I'm a little bit nervous, don't know what to expect. I know we'll be in the opening shot, then sit in the Draft Theater to watch a little bit," Gaines said. "So, I'm really excited to be up in Green Bay. I'm a die-hard fan."

