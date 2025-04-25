NFL Draft in Green Bay draws crowds as event reaches full capacity

GREEN BAY — NFL fans from across the country flooded Green Bay for the first night of the 2025 NFL Draft.

According to the NFL, at least 125,000 attended Thursday night.

"OMG, it's like a life event that, ya know, I never thought I would have been at," Green Bay resident Johnny B said.

The lifelong Packers fan was thrilled to witness his favorite team and city in the national spotlight.

"I am happy to be here for history, and I am having a blast," said B.

Visitors were equally impressed with the warm welcome they received in the NFL's smallest market. Brian Taylor made the journey from Baltimore to watch his Ravens make their selection.

"I love the culture here; it's very small-town, like everyone comes together, and everyone is friendly. I got offered like 10 different beers from everybody," said Taylor.

Taylor plans to bring a piece of Wisconsin culture back home with a unique souvenir.

"I want a cheesehead and bring it back to Baltimore, spray paint it purple, and bring it back here when we play Green Bay," said Taylor.

Not everyone had a smooth experience Thursday night.

The NFL announced an entry pause just as the draft was kicking off due to capacity concerns, splitting up some groups of fans.

Michael Higgins from Richfield, Wisconsin, found his bachelor party celebration disrupted when half his group was stuck in line outside the venue.

"Unless the group is all together, it's not that fun," said Higgins.

Despite the separation from his friends, including his best man, Higgins and his group plan to return for the remainder of the weekend's draft festivities.

"I got a couple buddies over there, and my best man, and it's kinda tough. Because it's like, let's all vibe together, and it's kinda tough," said Higgins.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

