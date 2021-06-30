NCAA clears way for athlete compensation as state laws loom

DALLAS (AP) — The NCAA has cleared the way for athletes to profit off their fame and celebrity.

The move comes just as legislation is set to become law in a dozen states that would allow for that kind of compensation.

NCAA President Mark Emmert said this was "an important day for college athletes since they all are now able to take advantage of name, image, and likeness opportunities," the Associated Press reported.

The NCAA wants to have federal laws or its own rules regarding the issue known as NIL.

It was forced to seek a temporary solution.

The decision applies to more than 450,000 athletes across all three divisions of the NCAA.

According to the AP, athletes will be allowed to enter into agreements with agents, but they are expected to keep their school informed of any and all NIL arrangements.