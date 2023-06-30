NBC's Jeff Burton gives sneak peak of NASCAR street race in Chicago

A new adventure for NASCAR. The first street race in the series' history is just down the road in Chicago. And for NBC race analyst and former driver Jeff Burton, it's going to be all new for everyone.

"You never know what's going to happen and I think that's part of the fun," NBC NASCAR Analyst Jeff Burton says. "Part of the fun is going somewhere new. Somewhere completely different than we've ever gone before is that we don't know. And on top of that, we hardly ever go to a race track where we don't get a full day of practice. And when you go test there early, the first time anyone is going to see this track is on Saturday and we race on Sunday. And they only get a few minutes to practice. So we don't know what's gonna happen. A lot of times we think it's going to be chaos and it's calm. And a lot of time we think it's going to be calm and it's chaos. I will say that these corners are very tight. Very narrow. It's a rough race track. So it's gonna be a tough challenge."

TMJ4's Lance Allan asks, "Obviously in Wisconsin, we love Road America. There's still an Xfinity race here. Obviously, the Trucks are at the Milwaukee Mile. Is it a little disappointing that they couldn't make Road America and Chicago work because I thought Road America was phenomenal?"

"Well look. Here's the thing about where NASCAR is today versus where they were five years ago or even maybe two years ago, is they've been very flexible on the schedule," Burton says. "You know, it used to be that if you left the race track, you didn't go back or you didn't go back for 20 years. That's not the case anymore. You could easily flex back and go to Road America. You could flex back and go to the Milwaukee Mile."

Franklin's Sam Mayer runs in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday. The green flag drops on the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220, 4:30 Sunday, right here on TMJ4.

