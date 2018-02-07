Wisconsin siblings to compete in curling at Winter Olympics

Players take turns lunging down the ice while pushing a 44-pound rock. They sweep the ice with a special broom to guide the rock to a target. The team closest to the center of the target wins points.
"It's almost poetic," 27-year-old Matt Hamilton said. "All you can hear is your broom sliding on the ice, and the rock sliding, the occasional sound of rocks hitting each other. It's kind of serene. It was very Zen."
The pair grew up watching their family participate in the sport at the Madison Curling Club.
"Once I was drug out on the ice, I didn't look back," 26-year-old Becca Hamilton said. "I was down (at the curling club) every single day before school and after school, playing in multiple leagues at night. I was hooked."
"If someone's struggling or something like that, we can tell each other with absolute honesty what we're seeing and know that that's not going to offend her," he said. "I'm not telling her what she's doing wrong to be mean. She knows I'm doing it to help her get better and play better."
Matt Hamilton is also competing with the men's team while Becca Hamilton is on the women's team.