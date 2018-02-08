Wisconsin mixed doubles curling siblings splits first two Olympic matches

A pair of Wisconsin curling siblings split its first two matches at the 2018 Winter Games.

Matt and Becca Hamilton of McFarland are competing in mixed doubles curling, a new event at these Games.

The pair won its first match against OAR 9-3 in seven ends.

But in the second game, the team lost to Canada 6-4 in round robin play.

SPECIAL SECTION: Winter Olympics 2018

PHOTOS: Wisconsin Winter Olympic Athletes

The Hamiltons are still in contention for medals.

The family has built a strong social media following, with Twitter users tweeting hashtag #HamFam during past qualifying events.

This is the first time co-ed curling is an Olympic sport.