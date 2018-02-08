Wisconsin mixed doubles curling siblings splits first two Olympic matches

Hamilton beat OAR, loses to Canada

9:18 AM, Feb 8, 2018
GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 8: Becca Hamilton delivers a stone against Canada as Matt Hamilton of the United States of America sweeps the ice in the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 2 during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre on February 8, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

A pair of Wisconsin curling siblings split its first two matches at the 2018 Winter Games. 

Matt and Becca Hamilton of McFarland are competing in mixed doubles curling, a new event at these Games.  

The pair won its first match against OAR 9-3 in seven ends. 

But in the second game, the team lost to Canada 6-4 in round robin play. 

The Hamiltons are still in contention for medals. 

The family has built a strong social media following, with Twitter users tweeting hashtag #HamFam during past qualifying events. 

This is the first time co-ed curling is an Olympic sport. 

