NBA champ Kevon Looney returns home, hosts basketball camp at Brown Deer High

Three-time NBA Champion Kevon Looney returned to his hometown of Milwaukee to host his basketball camp.

Over 150 kids attended his camp at Brown Deer High.

"It's always an amazing feeling to come back home," Looney says. "To be able to help the youth and play the game that I love. I also get to share all of the knowledge that I got and learned along the way."

The kids really enjoy their time at the camp.

"It's really fun," nine-year-old Charlie Singleton explains. " I get more competition. I also get to play people that are better than me here. I can go against them and see how they play."

Donata Holmes is the Camp Director.

"I think the inspiration that Looney is giving these kids is big," Holmes says. "Rarely do you see athletes come back and give as much as Looney has given back to the City of Milwaukee. I think it's super that the youth see that."

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip