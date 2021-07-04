Watch
Narváez, García, Peterson lead Brewers to 11th straight win

Gene J. Puskar/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia (24) doubles off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Cody Ponce, driving in two runs, during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 7:33 PM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 20:33:37-04

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Omar Narváez had five hits, Avisaíl García drove in five runs and Jace Peterson added four RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers rolled to their 11th straight victory, 11-2 over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It is the Brewers’ longest winning streak since they began the 1987 season with a franchise-record 13 victories in a row. The NL Central leaders have outscored their opponents 84-28 during the streak.

The five hits — all singles — were a career high for Narvaez, who previously had two four-hit games. Peterson and García each had three hits.

The Pirates lost their sixth game in a row.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

