MUSKEGO, Wis. — Ryan Lucchesi is not a new face at Muskego High School. But this season, he has a new title.

After 18 seasons, legendary head coach Ken Krause retired, handing the program over to Lucchesi, his longtime defensive coordinator. Lucchesi spent 12 years on the Muskego sidelines — nine of those as the defensive coordinator — before stepping into the head coaching role.

WATCH: Muskego Warriors football enters new era under head coach Ryan Lucchesi

Muskego Warriors football enters new era under head coach Ryan Lucchesi with motto 'Leave No Doubt'

"I have roots here. There's a lot of familiarity. It's a place that I love," Lucchesi said.

For the players, the transition has felt natural. Senior free safety Taylen Czarniak said the new head coach brings exactly the kind of energy the program needs.

"I love Coach Lucchesi. I wouldn't want anyone else here. He's a great coach, always bringing the energy at practice," Czarniak said.

Lucchesi said that energy is intentional — and a direct reflection of who he is.

"We're intense, fire, passion, a lot of intensity, a lot of juice, a lot of energy. That's who I am directly, and that's really what I want this team to reflect," Lucchesi said.

Even with the coaching change, Krause is not stepping away entirely. Senior quarterback Joey Shaw said his former coach remains a constant presence.

"Coach Krause is here every day with all of us. We all know he's a legend around here," Shaw said.

Lucchesi confirmed that Krause will stay involved with the program in a mentorship capacity and will assist on the offensive side of the ball.

It is with great honor and excitement of this news. We have a special place and incredible people, namely our players, staff and support group. We are grateful to attack this opportunity to elevate this program, school and community. The best is yet to come! #FamilyWarriors https://t.co/RthCooZozx — Ryan Lucchesi (@CoachLucch) January 6, 2026

"He'll be around, and he'll be active. He'll be incredibly involved. He's going to add a ton of value and help be a mentor figure to coach Collin Smith and the rest of our offense," Lucchesi said.

The Warriors are also embracing an offensive evolution. After years of being known for a run-heavy attack, new offensive coordinator Collin Smith is expected to open things up.

"I think we're going away from run, run, run to pass. I think with C-Smith this year, our new offensive coordinator, I think we're going to open it up a little bit more. Make it a little bit more scary," Shaw said.

Last season, the Warriors carried the motto "Unfinished Business" before falling in the state semifinals. This year, they are raising the standard with three words: Leave No Doubt.

"I think that speaks to there's no doubt we're going to be back at Camp Randall this year to all of us. We all have the same common goal, and you can tell by how hard we work every day at it," Shaw said.

GRATEFUL @CoachLucch and Coach Kunick will be in charge!!! EXTREMELY DESERVING!!! They love warrior football, are grinders and care tremendously! Super pumped for the future of warrior football! Let’s Go!!! https://t.co/onfViD1JpZ — Ken Krause (@CoachKrauseMHS) January 6, 2026

Czarniak said the path to that goal starts with a simple focus.

"Obviously we all have one common goal, but we don't get there without winning every week, starting 1-0 and just going from there," Czarniak said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error