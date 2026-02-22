MILWAUKEE — A Senior Day for Mount Mary University Blue Angels basketball player and Kenosha native Deja Rivers ended up being one that she may never forget.

Rivers shot and scored a game-winning, half-court buzzer beater with 0.5 seconds left on the clock Saturday to beat the Calumet Crimson Wave 70-69 at the Bloechl Center during her team's season finale.

Watch: How Mount Mary senior basketball player Deja Rivers capped off a memorable collegiate career with a shot to remember.

Mount Mary senior basketball player caps off collegiate career with game-winning buzzer beater

Rivers' game-winning shot wasn't the only buzzer beater of the game either, as Mount Mary sophomore guard Avery Gorn of Waterford also beat the buzzer just before halftime.

According to the university, Mount Mary's head basketball coach Josh Steffen now has the most wins in program history following Saturday's win.

Rivers, who nailed the game-winning shot, has played in 87 games for the Blue Angels and has been in the starting lineup for 46 games.

During her basketball career at Mount Mary, Rivers scored 872 points, the third most in program history. She also grabbed 254 rebounds, the fifth most in program history, and dished out 124 assists, the fourth most in program history.

Rivers also ranks top ten all-time in the program's three-point percentage and has averaged ten points and five rebounds per game for her entire Blue Angel career.

"I cannot explain how special Deja Rivers is to me and how much she has meant to Mount Mary Basketball," coach Josh Steffen said.

"Her incredible talent is topped only by her ability to overcome adversity to continue when many others would not have had the heart to do so."

The university adds that Rivers has been part of the winningest season in school history, the winningest two-year period in school history, the winningest three-year period and the winningest four-year period in school history.

In the 13 seasons prior to Rivers' arrival, the program won 70 games total. Rivers has been part of 38 wins over her four year career, the winningest period in Blue Angel basketball history.

"Deja has rewritten many of the Mount Mary Basketball record books, but most impressively to me, she was the most important person in taking a program with 0 wins to a record-setting program in just two years of her arrival," Steffen explained.

"Deja is a special player and an even more special person, and we cannot thank her enough for all she has done for Blue Angel Basketball."

With the 2025-26 season now in the books, the Mount Mary Blue Angels finished 9-19 in their first year of transition to the NAIA and the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC).

