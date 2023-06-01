MLB's Rob Manfred on Diamond Sports, future of Brewers broadcasts

MILWAUKEE — The bankruptcy of Diamond Sports, the parent company of Bally Sports Wisconsin, which carries Brewers games, is a big topic.

TMJ4 Sports Lance Allan asked Major League Baseball (MLB) Commissioner Rob Manfred if he was worried.



"Well, I'm concerned about the RSN situation generally," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said. "We have 14 clubs, the Brewers being one of them that are involved in the Diamond bankruptcy. I've spent a lot of time on that particular project. I think the most important thing from the perspective of fans is no matter what happens in that bankruptcy, Brewer games are going to be available to fans. I hope Diamond decides to. This seems to be a theme today. Live up to its contractual obligations. Pay the Brewers and broadcast the games. But if they don't, we will step in and the games will be available both linearly and digitally."

On Wednesday a bankruptcy hearing was held between MLB and Diamond Sports. MLB took over Padres broadcasts on Wednesday, though a Diamond attorney claimed the company offered to extend the end date to June 30.

