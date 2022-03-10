Watch
MLB players, owners reach tentative deal to end lockout

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a news conference after negotiations with the players' association toward a labor deal, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. MLB has canceled opening day, with Manfred announcing Tuesday the sport will lose regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management’s deadline. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Posted at 1:26 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 16:06:15-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 100 days after the MLB lockout began, the MLB Players Association has reportedly voted to accept the league's offer on a new labor deal, paving the way to end the lockout and salvage a 162-game season.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, MLB and the MLBPA reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal on Thursday.

"While it still needs to be ratified by both parties, that is expected to be a formality, and when it is: Baseball is back," Passan tweeted.

According to The Score's Travis Sawchik, the deal needed 20 "yes" votes to pass on the union's side. It received 26.

With baseball looking like it is coming back, Boston Globe reporter Michael Silverman pointed out that the league still needs to ratify the deal.

According to the Associated Press, training camps should open by the weekend in Florida and Arizona, with opening day slated for April 7.

Free agency is slated to begin Thursday night, with players including Kris Bryant and Freddie Freeman possibly finding new homes.

Talks aimed at ending the lockout bogged down on the draft issue Wednesday, and baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled 93 more games, raising the total to 184.

The major hurdle that was stopping a deal from happening was the league wanting to hold an international draft, the Associated Press reported.

According to ESPN, the league proposed that the draft beginning in 2024, with teams being placed in pods of seven or eight with draft positions rotating so the top amateur talent could be made equitable access to.

