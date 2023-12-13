Milwaukee trans athlete shares her story ahead of Senate public hearing in Madison

MILWAUKEE — Luna Volperossa started playing rugby about a year and a half ago for a recreational league in Milwaukee.

"It's been nothing short of amazing. I've met some fantastic people, amazing athletes," Volperossa said. "The skill level, the commitment, everything about it has been amazing."

Although she's built confidence in her new sports, she didn't always feel that way. In fact, growing up she didn't feel comfortable playing sports at all.

"I was born male, I was raised thinking male, and when I looked at male sports it just didn't appeal to me," Volperossa shared. "I mean cheerleading kind of interested me, but I don't think my mom would've appreciated me coming home and being like I want to be a cheerleader."

But on her women's rugby team, she said her teammates have been nothing but accepting of her since she came out to them.

"When they all heard about it, their reaction was to hug me and say that they accept me and they didn't care at all. So, when I hear people say it takes away from women's sports, I just don't think that's true," she said of her experience.

Participating in youth sports is something Volperossa feels like she missed out on and she doesn't want others to miss out on the experience because of legislation currently being considered at the state level.

On Wednesday the Wisconsin State Senate is holding a public hearing on bills that would restrict transgender athlete participation in youth sports at publicly funded schools. The bills have already passed the assembly. Governor Evers has promised to veto the legislation if it makes it to his desk.

Volperossa hopes the legislation doesn't make it far, recognizing the importance of youth sports for young people to create bonds and build confidence. For her personally, she said getting involved in rugby has "been the most gender-affirming experience" in her life.

"For me, seeing women of all different shapes and sizes playing sports and doing so well at them, it's like wow I can look like any one of these people and still be a woman," she said.

She hopes all kids, no matter how they identify, can have that same experience through sports.

