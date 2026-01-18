Milwaukee takes on Atlanta on 3-game losing streak

Milwaukee looks to stop its three-game slide with a victory over Atlanta.

The Hawks are 10-16 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 51.8 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Johnson averaging 12.4.

The Bucks are 13-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee has a 10-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hawks are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Bucks allow to opponents. The Hawks average 112.4 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 119.2 the Hawks allow.

Michael Dwyer/AP Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo plays against the Boston Celtics during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 22.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and eight assists for the Hawks. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 14.2 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 112.8 points, 43.4 rebounds, 30.5 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Bucks: 5-5, averaging 111.4 points, 40.3 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (achilles), Zaccharie Risacher: day to day (knee), N'Faly Dante: out for season (knee), Dyson Daniels: day to day (ankle).

Bucks: Taurean Prince: out (neck).

