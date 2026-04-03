Milwaukee native Kon Knueppel breaks Charlotte Hornets single-season three-pointer record

CHARLOTTE — Milwaukee native Kon Knueppel has set a new franchise record for the most three-point shots made in a single season for the Charlotte Hornets.

With his 261st made three-pointer on Thursday, Knueppel broke Kemba Walker's record of 260, which had stood since the 2018-19 season.

The former Duke standout, who was taken fourth overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, still has five more games to expand his lead over Walker.

Nell Redmond/AP Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel, right, moves the ball against Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, April 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Making his new record all the more impressive is the fact that Knueppel has taken 126 fewer three-point attempts (605) than Walker did during the 2018-19 campaign (731).

Knueppel has also registered the seventh-best three-point percentage season ever for a Hornet (.431), and is third in the single-season record books for Charlotte in true shooting percentage (.643).

Related: A night in the life of the Knueppel family:

A night in the life of the Knueppel family: NBA, high school playoffs and parents soaking it all in

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