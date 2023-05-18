Milwaukee Milkmen to host American Association All-Star game

FRANKLIN, Wis. — The American Association All-Star game is coming to Franklin! The Milwaukee Milkmen and Franklin Field will host the two-day event, ROC Ventures announced Thursday.

The best of the best in the American Association will take the field July 17 and 18 for events like a Home Run Derby and the All-Star game. According to a news release, the event will also feature a beer festival, a golf outing at Luxe Golf Bays, live music, and a variety of kids' activities throughout Ballpark Commons.

“Hosting the American Association All-Star Game is a huge honor -- we’re grateful to the owners and our commissioner for this great opportunity,” said Milwaukee Milkmen owner Mike Zimmerman. "The entire Milwaukee Milkmen organization is excited about this big event as it’s an opportunity to showcase the entire Ballpark Commons development and the great city of Franklin."

The main event, the All-Star game, is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on July 18.

Tickets for the events will go on sale on May 30, with tickets for groups of 10 or more available before then. If you're looking for group tickets, you can fill out this form and a member of the Milkmen staff will reach out with more information.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip