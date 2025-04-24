The NFL Draft is set to be the largest multi-day event ever held in Green Bay, with the first day expected to draw the biggest crowds. As the city prepares for more than 150 charter buses arriving in Titletown, fans and transportation companies are making final preparations.

"I've never been to a draft; I think it's great for Green Bay. I mean, this is huge," said Tim Larson, known as "Captain Tim" from Milwaukee Paddle Tavern.

Larson has already downloaded the "NFL One Pass" app to help navigate the event. "My QR code is right here, and I just select it, you know," he said, tapping his phone.

Discover Green Bay and the NFL recommend the app for up-to-the-minute information about transportation and parking options. "It seems like they've put a lot of effort into shuttles and a lot of effort into making traffic flow," Larson added.

TMJ4 News

Transportation companies like Wisconsin-based GO Riteway have been preparing for months. "Logistics does start though, in earnest, probably within a year," said Brad Wallace, Director of Sales & Marketing at GO Riteway.

When asked about demand meeting expectations, Wallace confirmed, "It did. We didn't set the bar incredibly high because we're actually not there in Green Bay." He added, "We're pleased with the amount of motor coaches that we're putting on the road, coming out of Milwaukee."

Watch: Milwaukee fan among thousands planning travel routes to NFL Draft in Green Bay

Parking and shuttles for the NFL Draft

GO Riteway says vehicles for smaller groups are still available. "All the way up to maybe a 10-passenger van where you can kind of call your own shots as far as the scheduling is concerned," Wallace said.

For those attending, the NFL One-Pass app will provide the latest updates on free bus routes in Green Bay, local shuttles, and rideshare locations. If you choose to drive yourself, experts recommend researching road closures and parking areas in advance.

"You can't just drive up and hope for the best in that situation; you really need to do that planning," Wallace said.

Authorities also warn fans to watch out for parking scams, such as tampered QR codes on meters. Always verify the web address before paying and ensure the payment portal matches the parking company's branding.

Despite the challenges, Larson remains optimistic: "It's gonna be a party like they've never seen in Green Bay, for sure."

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

