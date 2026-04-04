Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers named to Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers had been named to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2026, the Milwaukee Bucks and Hall of Fame announced on Saturday morning.

"When I got the news that I will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, I was beyond ecstatic," Rivers said in a statement. "I struggle with awards, or anything that brings attention to me, but this one is so meaningful. I understand that my success is a byproduct of everyone else's success around me. I started out here in Milwaukee, going to school at Marquette, and now I'm here in Milwaukee going into the Hall of Fame. The people who played a part in this honor, from Wayne Embry to Hank Raymonds and Rick Majerus, along with my parents, my entire family, my players and coaching staffs, and longtime assistant Annemarie Loflin, makes me very emotional."

AP Photo/Aaron Gash Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers reacts during an NBA basketball game against the LA Clippers, Sunday, March 29, 2026, in Milwaukee.

Alongside Rivers in the North American Committee are Referee Joey Crawford, Coach Mark Few, and Amar'e Stoudemire.

"The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is proud to welcome the Class of 2026, a group that reflects the very best this sport has to offer," President and CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, John L. Doleva, said. "From a referee who set the standard over four decades, to coaches who built dynasties at every level, to players who redefined their positions, to a visionary who changed how the game is played - and a women's class headlined by a national team that helped launch an entire league, alongside three of the most accomplished players the women's game has ever seen - we are honored to welcome them to Springfield."

The enshrinement festivities will be held in Springfield, Massachusetts, on August 14th-15th.

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