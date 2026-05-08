MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers honored two baseball legends Friday night, inducting CC Sabathia and Dave Parker into the team's Wall of Honor at American Family Field.

Their contributions to the franchise were recognized on-field with a pre-game video and ceremonial first pitches by Sabathia and Parker family members ahead of the Brewers' 6:40 p.m. matchup against the New York Yankees.

Both Sabathia and Parker were inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2025.

WATCH: Milwaukee Brewers honored two baseball legends. Watch to find out who.

Milwaukee Brewers honor CC Sabathia and Dave Parker with Wall of Honor induction

CC Sabathia

Sabathia was acquired by Milwaukee from Cleveland on July 7, 2008, in one of the most impactful trades in franchise history, in exchange for four players.

He went 11-2 with a 1.65 ERA in 17 starts with the Brewers that season, producing seven complete games and three shutouts. The trade helped the Brewers end a 26-year playoff drought and is considered one of the greatest in-season trades in Major League Baseball history.

Sabathia finished fifth in 2008 National League Cy Young Award voting and sixth in National League Most Valuable Player voting.

Brewers Owner Mark Attanasio reflected on what Sabathia meant to the organization.

"CC Sabathia... and I get emotional... single-handedly changed the culture of this organization in two months," Attanasio said.

Sabathia spoke about what the trade meant to him personally.

"When I landed here, I was broken. Like, I wasn't a young year before, but I had a 6-R ERA at first half. Like, I was kind of lost. I didn't know what was going on. I couldn't figure anything out and this change of scenery, this trade was huge for me," Sabathia said.

Dave Parker

Parker signed with the Brewers as a free agent in December 1989 and made an immediate impact during his lone season with the club in 1990. That year, Parker was the team's lone All-Star, a Silver Slugger Award winner and was named MLB's Designated Hitter of the Year.

Parker, who earned the nickname "Cobra," batted .289 with 21 home runs and 92 RBI across 157 games and claimed Brewers team MVP honors. As of 2026, his 21 home runs are the second most by a designated hitter in a single season in franchise history.

Parker passed away in 2025 after a battle with Parkinson's disease. His son, David Parker II, represented him at the ceremony.

"He knew it was coming to him. You know, me talking to him within the last year of his life and back and forth and the hospitals and stuff like, he knew all this stuff was coming to him," David Parker II said.

Parker's grandson threw out the first pitch along with Sabathia.

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