Milwaukee Brewers count on chemistry, pressure offense while awaiting NLDS opponent

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — While other ballparks hosted wild-card games Tuesday, American Family Field remained quiet as the Milwaukee Brewers await their National League Division Series opponent. The team will face either the Chicago Cubs or the San Diego Padres on Saturday night.

The Brewers spent the afternoon practicing inside the ballpark while watching Game 1 of the Cubs-Padres Wild Card Series on the Jumbotron.

Top seed in the National League means a postseason bye, so the Brewers are on the diamond this afternoon for practice.



But up on the Jumbotron… Game 1 of the Cubs-Padres Wild Card Series. #Postseason pic.twitter.com/AVQ1dqNE6r — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) September 30, 2025

Despite finishing with the best record in baseball, questions remain about whether the Brewers are built for October success. The team ranks tied for 21st in home runs, with Christian Yelich's 29 leading the way, a stark contrast to the power-hitting teams that typically thrive in the postseason.

However, Brewers manager Pat Murphy isn't concerned about the lack of long balls.

"You can say well, they don't hit homers – well then, go ahead and try throwing it down the middle and see what happens," Murphy warned. "Now I'm not saying that we're the end-all and we can just beat anybody. I'm just saying we're very capable and kind of hard to plan for."

The Brewers' success this season has come from balanced baseball rather than relying on home runs. They finished with the best run differential in baseball, led the National League in stolen bases, and featured some of the best defensive play in Major League Baseball.

THE GREATEST REGULAR SEASON IN BREWERS HISTORY pic.twitter.com/lthanurpBV — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 28, 2025

Outfielder Jake Bauers believes the team's chemistry will be their biggest asset in October.

"We have guys who want to be in the room," he expressed. "We have guys who enjoy being around each other. Like I said, we have guys who want to have each other's backs. I think when the mentality is to pick each other up instead of I'm gonna be the guy, I think that's that's when good things happen."

Sal Frelick echoed those sentiments, emphasizing how the team's bond extends beyond talent.

"I think that takes us so far – way further than talent can take you – and that's why I love being here, just because I walk in every day and I'm with 30 of my best friends," Frelick smiled. "Now we get to do that in October together, and I think it can only grow even further."

Brewers Fan Michael Berns believes the Brewers' aggressive baserunning and pressure-style offense will serve them well in the playoffs.

"They hit their share (of home runs), but I think it's mostly about putting the pressure on the other team's defense and the pitcher because they're always moving on the bases," Berns said.

Pat Murphy tells us there will be an update on Brandon Woodruff by the end of the day. — Hunter Baumgardt (@hunterbonair) September 30, 2025

The team's biggest question mark heading into the postseason is their starting rotation, which took a significant hit when Brandon Woodruff landed on the injured list. Murphy said there would be an announcement about Woodruff's status by the end of Tuesday. However, there has not been an announcement yet.

After 162 games that led to baseball's best record, the Brewers are ready to prove that chemistry and balanced play can triumph over pure power in October.

