Milwaukee Admirals playoff run brings championship hopes back to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Admirals are eight wins away from being the Calder Cup Champions. A feat that would be a first since 2004.

The Nashville Predators affiliate team has made it through two of four playoff rounds in the American Hockey League, securing a divisional championship. Now, the team is taking on the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the conference finals, Milwaukee's first conference finals appearance since 2006. It's a best-of-seven series and as of Friday morning, the Admirals trail in the series 0-1.

Should the Admirals win the series, they would move on to the Calder Cup finals, another best-of-seven series.

Now, heading into the playoffs, the Admirals looked strong. But, they're looking even better now thanks to the Nashville Predators connection. According to our partners at OnMilwaukee, many NHL players are playing for the Admirals in the postseason, because the Predators failed to make it into the postseason.

That means, watching the Admirals right now is like watching pro-level hockey with pro-level players.

Milwaukee takes the ice against the Firebirds again Saturday at 9 p.m. central in California. Then, the team will return to the UW-Panther Arena for game three on Memorial Day and game four on June 1.

Should games five, six, and seven be necessary, five would take place here in Milwaukee on June 3 while the final two would be back in California, on June 5 and June 7.

Even with the team away for the next game, and possibly a couple next month, there's plenty of excitement in the city. A watch party took place at Steny's Tavern Thursday for game one, and more watch parties are scheduled for game two.

So, if you're planning to tune in on Saturday, head to Major Goolsby's or Buck Bradley's. Both will be hosting watch parties for the 9 p.m. game.

Details about watch parties for possible future games would be announced at a later date.

