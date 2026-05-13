CHICAGO — Pewaukee native Milan Momcilovic is at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, where he has until May 27 to decide whether to stay in the draft or return to college.

Momcilovic, a 6-foot-8 forward, said a guaranteed first-round selection would be enough to keep him in the draft — but he's open to staying if the right second-round situation presents itself.

"If I can get first round for sure, late first round. I am going to stay. If I can get a good second-round team that can guarantee me a good contract, I would probably stay," Momcilovic said.

Watch: Milan Momcilovic weighs NBA Draft decision at Chicago combine with May 27 deadline looming

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NIL money is part of the equation, but Momcilovic said it won't drive his decision.

"I am not going to go money hunt for the top school that offers me the most money. Obviously, it is really cool to hear some of those numbers. It's tempting. I could get more money in college than a contract in the NBA right now, but I would rather go to the NBA," Momcilovic said.

He said watching other Wisconsin players succeed at the next level has fueled his confidence.

"Seeing all these guys from Wisconsin do it. I don't feel like I am too far off them. That's why I feel like I can get there and make an impact right away," Momcilovic said.

Kon Knueppel offered him advice heading into the process.

"He just said enjoy the process, and he has had one hell of a year, so I am just trying to follow in his footsteps," Momcilovic said.

Momcilovic finished in the top 6 in every shooting category on day one of the combine and has met with 13 NBA teams. He said the feedback has been consistent.

"Everyone needs shooting, that is what they all say. That is obviously where I will come in and impact the team right away. Be a good floor spacer. And then obviously the biggest question is defense," Momcilovic said.

He said the experience has been unlike anything he's faced before.

"It is really my first job interview I have had in my life, so in that sense it is pretty cool. Working out with these teams and seeing these players, it's where I want to be. It's pretty cool," Momcilovic said.

Momcilovic is coming off a junior season in which he led the nation in 3-point percentage, shooting 48.7%. He said if he does return to college, he has not personally talked with any team yet, keeping his focus on the draft for now.

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