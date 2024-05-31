Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match postponed due to Tyson's medical emergency

The upcoming boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson has been postponed as the latter recovers from a recent ulcer flare-up.

Over the weekend, Tyson experienced a medical emergency aboard a flight from Miami to Los Angeles that caused him to feel nauseous and dizzy. He was recovering and in stable condition by Tuesday, saying on social media, "Now feeling 100% even though I don't need to be to beat Jake Paul."

Now feeling 100% even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul. — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) May 28, 2024

The 57-year-old boxing legend was expected to fight 27-year-old social media influencer-turned-fighter Jake Paul on July 20 for a livestreamed Netflix event at the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium. But now it appears the flare-up has thrown a wrench in the pair's plans.

Netflix announced the match was postponed because Tyson's health issue limited his ability to train for the next few weeks, putting the boxer at a disadvantage for preparation time compared to the younger fighter. The event host and its co-producer, Most Valuable Promotions, said the new heavyweight event date would be announced by June 7.

Unfortunately Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will not face-off on July 20 as planned. Tyson’s recent ulcer flare up has limited his ability to train fully for the next few weeks.



The fight will be rescheduled for a date later this year after Mike’s able to resume training with no… pic.twitter.com/fvXg4ccnYE — Netflix (@netflix) May 31, 2024

"My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon," Tyson told Netflix. "Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good."

"I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night," Paul told Netflix. "My fans know I don't want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake — when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish."

Those who purchased tickets for the original match will be honored for the new one, but anyone unable to attend the postponed schedule can get a refund at their original point of purchase. To request the refund, Netflix says to email SeatGeek at dallascowboys@seatgeek.com with the subject line "Paul vs. Tyson."

Nicknamed the Baddest Man on the Planet, Tyson currently carries a career boxing record of 50 wins — 44 being knockouts — to six losses. He's recognized as ESPN's hardest-hitting heavyweight of all time and holds the record as the youngest boxer to ever win a heavyweight title. He last won a match in 2003 before quitting the sport in 2005.

Meanwhile, Paul's boxing career is just almost 6 years old, though he only entered the professional boxing world four years ago. His career record so far is nine wins — six being knockouts — to one loss, which came in his first fight with an active professional boxer, Tommy Fury, in 2021. That year, he also founded Most Valuable Promotions with his adviser Nakisa Bidarian.