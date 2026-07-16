July 16 Mic Drop Topics:

How concerned should Brewers fans be about the starting rotation heading into the second half?

-Is the rotation good enough to make a deep playoff run?

-Should they trade for another starter?

What's the biggest question the Packers need to answer in training camp?

Mic Drop: Is America finally embracing soccer?

Has the 2026 World Cup changed the way Americans view soccer?

-Is the momentum real or just a one-month phenomenon?

-What does MLS need to do to capitalize?

Will Chris McIntosh's replacement, Shawn Eichorst, elevate Wisconsin athletics?

-What's the biggest challenge on his plate?

-How much pressure is there to keep Wisconsin nationally relevant?

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