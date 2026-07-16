Mic Drop: Is America finally embracing soccer?

July 16 Mic Drop Topics:
How concerned should Brewers fans be about the starting rotation heading into the second half?
-Is the rotation good enough to make a deep playoff run?
-Should they trade for another starter?
What's the biggest question the Packers need to answer in training camp?
Has the 2026 World Cup changed the way Americans view soccer?
-Is the momentum real or just a one-month phenomenon?
-What does MLS need to do to capitalize?
Will Chris McIntosh's replacement, Shawn Eichorst, elevate Wisconsin athletics?
-What's the biggest challenge on his plate?
-How much pressure is there to keep Wisconsin nationally relevant?
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