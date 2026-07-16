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Mic Drop: Is America finally embracing soccer?

How concerned should Brewers fans be about the starting rotation heading into the second half? What's the biggest question the Packers need to answer in training camp? Has the 2026 World Cup changed the way Americans view soccer? Will Chris McIntosh's replacement, Shawn Eichorst, elevate Wisconsin athletics?
Mic Drop: Is America finally embracing soccer?
July 19 Marotta Mic Drop
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July 16 Mic Drop Topics:

How concerned should Brewers fans be about the starting rotation heading into the second half?

-Is the rotation good enough to make a deep playoff run?
-Should they trade for another starter?

What's the biggest question the Packers need to answer in training camp?

Mic Drop: Is America finally embracing soccer?

Has the 2026 World Cup changed the way Americans view soccer?

-Is the momentum real or just a one-month phenomenon?
-What does MLS need to do to capitalize?

Will Chris McIntosh's replacement, Shawn Eichorst, elevate Wisconsin athletics?

-What's the biggest challenge on his plate?
-How much pressure is there to keep Wisconsin nationally relevant?

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