Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is emo now

Jimmy Butler showed up and showed out for Miami Heat media day on Monday.

The former Marquette star arrived to speak to the press sporting a new "emo" hairstyle.

He also had eye, lip, and nose piercings, along with black painted fingernails.

Butler joked with the media, saying "I'm very emotional right now. This is my emo state, and I like this. This is me. This is how I'm feeling as of late."

Butler had his teammates shocked by his new look.

During the team picture, Bam Adebayo could not stop laughing.

Watch the full Today's Talker segment above.

