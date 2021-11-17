Watch
Mertz making strides during No. 19 Wisconsin's win streak

Andy Manis/AP
Teammates celebrate with Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) after Mertz's touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin upset Iowa 27-7. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Posted at 3:54 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 16:54:27-05

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin owes its six-game winning streak largely to its top-ranked defense’s knack for producing big plays and running back Braelon Allen.

The Badgers also are getting more production from a passing game that delivered more turnovers than touchdowns for much of the season.

Graham Mertz went 11 of 16 for 240 yards with three touchdown passes and an interception a 52-3 blowout at Rutgers.

He followed that up by going 18 of 23 for 216 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception in a 35-7 triumph over Northwestern.

The Badgers face Nebraska this weekend.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

