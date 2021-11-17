Mertz making strides during No. 19 Wisconsin's win streak

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin owes its six-game winning streak largely to its top-ranked defense’s knack for producing big plays and running back Braelon Allen.

The Badgers also are getting more production from a passing game that delivered more turnovers than touchdowns for much of the season.

Graham Mertz went 11 of 16 for 240 yards with three touchdown passes and an interception a 52-3 blowout at Rutgers.

He followed that up by going 18 of 23 for 216 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception in a 35-7 triumph over Northwestern.

The Badgers face Nebraska this weekend.

