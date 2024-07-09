Marquette, Wisconsin go head-to-head in Celebrity Softball Slam benefiting charity

Tickets are on sale now for the Celebrity Softball Slam, pitting long-time rivals Marquette University and University of Wisconsin-Madison against each other.

Celebrity players include Brian Butch, Travis Diener, Chucky Hepburn, Steve Novak, new Badgers football player Darrion Dupree, Marquette soccer player Molly Keiper, and Oconomowoc native, UW Softball player Molly Schlosser.

More Celebrity Softball Slam players will be announced closer to the event.

Softball Slam players from both universities will face off at the Wisconsin Brewery Company Park at 6 P.M. on Sunday, July 14.

The LC DockHounds Foundation, Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation, Kai Lermer Memorial Fund, Nicole Ellis Foundation and other local charities are all beneficiaries of the event.

Tickets start at $15 for grass seating, and dugout box seats go for $29.

Seats in the first two rows of the dugout box are on sale for $66 and include an autographed item.

Bank Five Nine is presenting the event.

"We hope fans from all across the area will come cheer on these world-class athletes right here in our hometown of Oconomowoc," said Tim Schneider, Bank Five Nine President and CEO.

The parking lot opens at 3:30 P.M., and the stadium gates open at 4:30 P.M. before the 6 P.M. game Sunday, July 14.

More information is available at the Wisconsin Brewing Company Park website.

