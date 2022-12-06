Watch Now
Marquette University women's volleyball team heads to NCAA Sweet 16

The team will depart the Al McGuire Center on Tuesday, en route to Austin, Texas
Posted at 12:35 PM, Dec 06, 2022
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Marquette University women's volleyball team is headed to the NCAA Sweet 16!

The team will be departing the Al McGuire on Marquette's campus at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday en route to Austin, Texas for the 2022 Division I Volleyball Championship tournament.

Marquette advanced to the Sweet 16 after a pair of straight-set victories over Ball State and No. 5 Georgia Tech. Now, they are headed to Texas where they are scheduled to take on the top-seeded Texas Longhorns on Thursday.

That match begins at 1 p.m., or 30 minutes after the 11 a.m. match between Ohio State and Minnesota.

MU's appearance in the Sweet 16 will be the second for the team, but the first since 2018.

