Marquette PA announcer Mike Jakubowski reaches 500-game milestone after 22 years

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — For 22 years, Mike Jakubowski's voice has been the soundtrack to Marquette basketball. The proud university alum recently reached a milestone he never saw coming – his 500th game as the Golden Eagles' public address announcer for both men's and women's basketball.

"To live and grow in Milwaukee, to be a student at Marquette University, to be a fan of all of the elements of Milwaukee sports, and then they have some hand in how they're produced — every single time I get to do it, it's a joy and I can't believe that my voice comes out of these speakers," Jakubowski smiled.

Ashley Washburn/TMJ4 Sports Mike Jakubowski celebrates 500 games as Marquette basketball's PA announcer after 22 years behind the mic across three different venues.

The milestone caught him by surprise when team officials asked about his game count during the off-season.

"I was asked in the off-season, hey Mike, how many games have you done? And I was embarrassed to say I didn't know, so I had to go back into all of my invoices that I had sent over the years to calculate," Jakubowski shared.

After tallying up 499 games, this season's opener marked number 500. The team recognized the achievement with a special ceremony, and the mascot presented him with a commemorative basketball.

"They were kind enough to do an incredible recognition, and the mascot presented me with a commemorative basketball, so it was just a great moment," Jakubowski said.

Through 500 games, certain memories stand out above the rest. Jakubowski recalls Marquette's debut in the Big East when Steve Novak scored 41 points, and the electric atmosphere when the Golden Eagles defeated number one Villanova and fans stormed the court.

After two decades behind the microphone, Jakubowski appreciates his unique perspective on Golden Eagles basketball.

"To be the voice of Marquette Basketball inside the Bradley Center and inside Fiserv Forum and inside the Al McGuire Center is the experience of a lifetime, and I never lose the excitement any single time I get to do a game," Jakubowski said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

