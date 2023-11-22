Watch Now
Marquette moms talk huge Golden Eagles win over top-ranked Kansas

Stephanie Mitchell, mother of Stevie Mitchell, and Lisa Joplin, mother of David Joplin, joined TMJ4 News Today live to discuss the big win, as well as Wednesday afternoon's showdown against Purdue.
Posted at 7:03 AM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 08:03:22-05

The 4th-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles men's basketball team have knocked off the #1-ranked team in the nation.

The team is in Honolulu, Hawaii for the Maui Invitational Tournament, and some of the biggest Golden Eagles fans may just be two of the players' moms.

