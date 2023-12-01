Watch Now
Marquette moms Stephanie Mitchell, Lisa Joplin talk rivalry game vs. Wisconsin

Stephanie Mitchell, mother of Stevie Mitchell, and Lisa Joplin, mother of David Joplin, joined TMJ4 News Today to discuss the excitement around the big game vs. Wisconsin.
Posted at 6:46 AM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 07:46:13-05

The 3rd-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles men's basketball team have an in-state rivalry game up next against the Wisconsin Badgers.

We were lucky enough to talk to some of Marquette's biggest fans, who just so happen to be the parents of two of the playrs.

Marquette travels to Wisconsin this Saturday for an 11:30 a.m. tip.

