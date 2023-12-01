Marquette moms Stephanie Mitchell, Lisa Joplin talk rivalry game vs. Wisconsin

The 3rd-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles men's basketball team have an in-state rivalry game up next against the Wisconsin Badgers.

We were lucky enough to talk to some of Marquette's biggest fans, who just so happen to be the parents of two of the playrs.

Stephanie Mitchell, mother of Stevie Mitchell, and Lisa Joplin, mother of David Joplin, joined TMJ4 News Today to discuss the excitement around the big game vs. Wisconsin.

Marquette travels to Wisconsin this Saturday for an 11:30 a.m. tip.

