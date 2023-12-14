Marquette moms ready for Thursday's matchup vs. St. Thomas

The 7th-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles men's basketball team have another primetime matchup Thursday.

They'll host St. Thomas-Minnesota at Fiserv Forum at 7 p.m. Thursday.

We were lucky enough to talk to some of Marquette's biggest fans, who just so happen to be the parents of two of the players.

Stephanie Mitchell, mother of Stevie Mitchell, and Lisa Joplin, mother of David Joplin, joined TMJ4 News Today to discuss the excitement around the game.

