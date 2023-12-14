Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Marquette moms ready for Thursday's matchup vs. St. Thomas

The 7th-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles men's basketball team have another primetime matchup Thursday.
Texas Marquette Basketball
Posted at 7:32 AM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 09:39:25-05

The 7th-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles men's basketball team have another primetime matchup Thursday.

They'll host St. Thomas-Minnesota at Fiserv Forum at 7 p.m. Thursday.

We were lucky enough to talk to some of Marquette's biggest fans, who just so happen to be the parents of two of the players.

Stephanie Mitchell, mother of Stevie Mitchell, and Lisa Joplin, mother of David Joplin, joined TMJ4 News Today to discuss the excitement around the game.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device