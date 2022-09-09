Marquette men's basketball releases Big East schedule

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University Men's Basketball released its 2022-23 Big East Conference Schedule on Friday, beginning with a Dec. 16 game against Creighton.

The team begins at home but will travel for game two on Dec. 20 to take on Providence.

Game three is on Dec. 27 against Seton Hall. That will be played at Fiserv Forum.

Other home games include Jan. 7 against Georgetown, Jan. 11 against UConn, Jan. 18 against Providence, Feb. 1 against Villanova, Feb. 4 against Butler, Feb. 15 against Xavier, Feb. 25 against Depaul, and March 4 against St. Johns.

The other away games will fall on Dec. 31 against Villanova, Jan. 3 against St. Johns, Jan. 15 against Xavier, Jan. 21 against Seton Hall, Jan. 28 against Depaul, Feb. 7 against UConn, Feb. 11 at Georgetown, Feb. 21 at Creighton, and Feb. 28 at Butler.

Prior to playing Big East opponents, MUBB will take on Baylon on Nov. 29 and UW-Madison on Dec. 3.

Season tickets are currently on sale. Ticket information and the full schedule can be found on the MUBB website.

Marquette University

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip