Marquette basketball named top 16 team in early March Madness bracket reveal

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — An early bracket for 2023 March Madness was announced Saturday and the Marquette University men's basketball team is in the top 16.
According to NCAA March Madness, Marquette University got a fourth seed for the eastern region and is ranked 14th overall.
The bracket is not official for March Madness, however. It's simply a sneak peek.
The final bracket will be announced on Selection Sunday, scheduled for March 12.
Marquette is currently the No. 1 team in the Big East. The team is ranked 11 in the AP Top 25.
The current #MarchMadness Top 16 seeds! 👏— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 18, 2023
1. Alabama
2. Houston
3. Purdue
4. Kansas
5. Texas
6. Arizona
7. Baylor
8. UCLA
9. Tennessee
10. Virginia
11. Iowa State
12. Kansas State
13. Indiana
14. Marquette
15. Gonzaga
16. Xavier#BracketPreview pic.twitter.com/7kAk91DsIk