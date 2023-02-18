Watch Now
Marquette basketball named top 16 team in early March Madness bracket reveal

The final bracket will be announced on Selection Sunday, scheduled for March 12
An early bracket for 2023 March Madness was announced Saturday and the Marquette University men's basketball team is in the top 16.
According to NCAA March Madness, Marquette University got a fourth seed for the eastern region and is ranked 14th overall.

The bracket is not official for March Madness, however. It's simply a sneak peek.

The final bracket will be announced on Selection Sunday, scheduled for March 12.

Marquette is currently the No. 1 team in the Big East. The team is ranked 11 in the AP Top 25.

