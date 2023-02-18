Marquette basketball named top 16 team in early March Madness bracket reveal

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — An early bracket for 2023 March Madness was announced Saturday and the Marquette University men's basketball team is in the top 16.

According to NCAA March Madness, Marquette University got a fourth seed for the eastern region and is ranked 14th overall.

The bracket is not official for March Madness, however. It's simply a sneak peek.

The final bracket will be announced on Selection Sunday, scheduled for March 12.

Marquette is currently the No. 1 team in the Big East. The team is ranked 11 in the AP Top 25.

The current #MarchMadness Top 16 seeds! 👏



1. Alabama

2. Houston

3. Purdue

4. Kansas

5. Texas

6. Arizona

7. Baylor

8. UCLA

9. Tennessee

10. Virginia

11. Iowa State

12. Kansas State

13. Indiana

14. Marquette

15. Gonzaga

16. Xavier#BracketPreview pic.twitter.com/7kAk91DsIk — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 18, 2023

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip