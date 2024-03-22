March Madness: Marquette Women's Basketball hits the road to South Bend

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette Women's Basketball Team (23-9) hit the road to South Bend, Ind. Thursday afternoon for the Golden Eagles first-round game of the NCAA Tournament.

Marquette earned a 10-seed in Sunday's selection show and will play No. 7 Ole Miss (23-8).

“We have a very difficult match up in Ole Miss," Marquette head coach Megan Duffy said. "Extremely talented, athletic. Tough as nails, so we have our work cut out for us, but really looking forward to the opportunity ahead.”

This is the Golden Eagles second-straight trip to the NCAA Tournament. Marquette also earned an at-large bid last season and lost to South Florida in overtime during the first round, 67-65.

"I’m just looking forward to being back in that moment," senior guard Jordan King said. "Obviously at the end of this season it’s win or go home, so going out there and giving everything you have. For me and a couple of other girls, obviously it's our senior year, so we want to leave it all out on the floor.”

(10) Marquette versus (7) Ole Miss tips off Saturday at 3:35 p.m. CT.

“March Madness is all about - you know - anything can happen. I’m excited. It’s just a blessing to even be in the tournament as well, so just kind of soaking it all in and taking it day by day.”

