Magic Johnson comments on Michigan State University sex assault scandal
8:52 AM, Jan 29, 2018
Retired Hall-of-Fame basketball player Magic Johnson is weighing in on the Michigan State University sex assault scandal.
Johnson is the president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers and a co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Johnson, who attended MSU, tweeted his comments earlier this morning:
If anyone was aware of the sexual assault happening to women on the MSU campus from the office of the President, Board of Trustees, athletic department, faculty & campus police, and didn’t say or do anything about it, they should be fired.
The roles of the new President, Board of Trustees, athletic department, faculty, campus police and students will be to work together to create new policies and procedures to ensure this never happens again.