At his first football camp in Wisconsin, Jordan Love felt the love and explained why he wanted to give back.

“Doing a kids camp is something I always wanted to do, " Jordan Love says. “Since you get in that role in the NFL, that’s one of the first things me and my friends talked about. Doing one back home in our hometown and we’ve done that for two year. Now that I’m doing one in Wisconsin, where I play and where these kids see us play. It’s something that’s awesome, to be able to give back to the kids.”

Love relishes chance to hold camp for kids in Milwaukee

Love remembered being a kid in California, and what it meant for two NFL QBs to host a camp in his hometown.

“I think back to my hometown, Derek Carr and David Carr both had a camp that I went to as a kid," Love recalls. "That’s something that impacted me at a young age, so that’s something I wanted to do when I got in the same position as them.”

So what was it like to meet Jordan Love?

“It was great and he gave me a big hug during the picture and I loved it,” smiled Honey Johnson of Beaver Dam.

Love declined to address his contract talks, or anything relating to training camp. He preferred to keep the focus on the kids for this day.

