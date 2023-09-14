Local high school volleyball players 'inspired' by Marquette, Wisconsin match

MILWAUKEE — Deer District was filled with a sea of red Wednesday evening. Many rooting for the number-ranked Wisconsin Badgers. You could hear “Let’s go Badgers” amongst many fans.

However, fans of the hometown team, Marquette’s Golden Eagles also turned out in force for the volleyball matchup. The rest of the crowd was filled with lovers of the sport. Including, the varsity volleyball team from Union Grove High School.

TMJ4

"I think it's definitely growing, and people are starting to realize that women can do just as many things as men can," senior Lina Kasuboski explained.

She has played volleyball for a long time and says this game is inspirational.

TMJ4

"It's kinda shaping the way for us as athletes to see these obviously older women but still young adults succeed and we can do that too"

Kasuboski says it was exciting when her coach bought the tickets back in July.

"It's big for them to see what they can look up to and what they can be one day," Union Grove Head Coach Abbie Hogan explained.

TMJ4

Hogan says it’s nice to see women’s sports appreciated.

"Even when I was in high school or in middle school playing volleyball it wasn't ever this big and now it's becoming such a huge thing that women's sports are getting so much recognition for and it's awesome."

TMJ4

Also, in the stands was the team from West Bend East. They share the same feeling as players from Union Grove.

"It's amazing. It's inspiring. For a lot of young women who don't necessarily come from great backgrounds, who have a chance of playing volleyball," West Bend East High School Freshman Kiana Overman says.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip