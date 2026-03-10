Linebacker Quay Walker headed to Raiders on a 3-year deal

(NBC 26) — Linebacker Quay Walker has found a new home.

Just a few days after the Packers swapped defensive tackle Colby Wooden for Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin, Walker agreed to a three-year deal worth $40.5 million with the Raiders, per reports.

Walker was a first-round selection for the Packers in 2022 out of Georgia and led the team in total tackles in all four seasons he played for the franchise.