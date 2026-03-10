Linebacker Quay Walker headed to Raiders on a 3-year deal

(NBC 26) — Linebacker Quay Walker has found a new home.
Just a few days after the Packers swapped defensive tackle Colby Wooden for Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin, Walker agreed to a three-year deal worth $40.5 million with the Raiders, per reports.
Walker was a first-round selection for the Packers in 2022 out of Georgia and led the team in total tackles in all four seasons he played for the franchise.
Raiders signing LB Quay Walker. (via @TomPelissero, @Rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/eOtPon38tc— NFL (@NFL) March 9, 2026