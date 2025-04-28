Lillard diagnosed with torn Achilles tendon, ending his season

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard has been diagnosed with a torn left Achilles tendon, ESPN's Shams Charania reported.

An MRI on Monday revealed the season-ending injury.

Lillard left Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series with the Indiana Pacers after hurting his lower left leg in the first quarter.

Lillard was helped off the floor and into the locker room after suffering the non-contact injury. The Bucks announced he wouldn't return to the game.

The seven-time all-NBA player was behind the 3-point line when the ball bounced toward him. Lillard lurched forward towards the ball and used his left hand to tip it toward teammate Gary Trent Jr., then went down and grabbed the lower part of his left leg, around his ankle. He continued to sit on the floor as play continued on the other end of the court.

Lillard had returned just two games earlier after missing the Bucks' last 14 regular-season games and the first game of the series while dealing with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf.

Game 5 against the Pacers is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday in Indianapolis. If the Bucks lose Game 5, they will be eliminated from the playoffs.

