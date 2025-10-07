NBC is bringing star power to its NBA coverage with four-time Grammy winner Lenny Kravitz starring in the show open for Sunday Night Basketball.

The music superstar's anthem will debut ahead of the Sunday Night doubleheader premiere on February 1st. Sunday Night Basketball takes over the Sunday night slot after the NFL season ends in early 2026.

Watch: Lenny Kravitz to star in NBC's Sunday Night Basketball show open

Lenny Kravitz to star in NBC's Sunday Night Basketball show open

The NBA returns to NBC and Peacock on Oct. 21 with a doubleheader featuring the Rockets at the Thunder, followed by the Warriors at the Lakers at 9 p.m.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error