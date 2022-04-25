Lauer strikes out 13, Yelich lifts Brewers over Phillies 1-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eric Lauer struck out a career-high 13 over six innings, Christian Yelich hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0.

Lauer and Aaron Nola took no-decisions in a pitchers’ duel that saw the starters combine for 22 strikeouts. The Brewers finally broke through in the ninth against Corey Knebel.

Jace Peterson singled leading off the inning and moved to third on Andrew McCutchen’s one-out single. Knebel, who saved 57 games in five seasons with the Brewers, then gave up Yelich’s sac fly that scored Peterson. Devin Williams worked the eighth for the win and Josh Hader finished for his eighth save.

Lauer joined Teddy Higuera as the only left-handers in Brewers history to strike out 13 batters in a game

