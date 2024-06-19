Lance Johnson repping Elmbrook Swim Club, Arrowhead at US Olympic Swim Trials

Lance Johnson got an Olympic-sized sendoff from his swim club.

"I'm a little biased when it comes to Elmbrook," Lance Johnson said. "You know, I definitely think we have a really good thing going on here. You know, Coach Brent Boock is, you know, a phenomenal coach. Years of experience. You know, so, but other than that? You know, this Wisconsin swimming I think you know, over the past couple of years we've really kind of created a lot of you know, well-talented swimmers."

We first learned this former champion had this goal when he swam at Arrowhead. Johnson made the 200 IM, right at the deadline.

"So the entire NCAA season going into you know, this June was to just to get to Trials cut, you know be able to swim at the meet. Just the number one thing on my mind," Johnson said. "And you know when I got it? Originally, I didn't think I got it. You know, it was frustrating because it was the last opportunity. You know, it was two days before the cut period so you couldn't get any more. I look at Brent and he's like why are you upset? And I was like because I didn't get it. And he goes no, you got it! And then I started jumping around. I started you know, freaking out and everything like that. And it was just the greatest feeling ever."

As a Badger state swimmer, he's proud of the state, of his sport.

"Wisconsin is, you know the place to be when it comes to swimming," Johnson said. "You know, we're not just, you know the cold state. You notice everyone thinks we're the cheese state. I think you know, swimming is going to be one of the things that you know, we're represented with, kind of future down the long line."

And swimming at Lucas Oil Stadium will be something he'll never forget.

"Fifty years from now? I'll be like I did that. And thinks that's gonna, you know, just be the coolest thing ever," Johnson said. "I just wanna remember it and be able to tell it to people. I think it would be a really cool story. You know, when I'm telling my kids when I'm older and you know, hopefully, they kind of take after that."

Lance Johnson just spent his freshman year swimming at the University of Kentucky. He is transferring to Alabama but staying in the SEC.

